Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Ocean View Presbyterian Church
67 Central Ave
Ocean View, DE
Janet E. Anderson


1926 - 2019
Janet E. Anderson Obituary
Janet E. Anderson

Wilmington - Janet E. Anderson, age 92, born in Wilmington, DE on October 9, 1926 departed peacefully on August 17, 2019 following a long illness.

Services for her burial will be private.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019 @ 12 noon at Ocean View Presbyterian Church 67 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970 (302-539-3455).

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ocean View Presbyterian Church, at the address listed above.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
