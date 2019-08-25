|
|
Janet E. Anderson
Wilmington - Janet E. Anderson, age 92, born in Wilmington, DE on October 9, 1926 departed peacefully on August 17, 2019 following a long illness.
Services for her burial will be private.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019 @ 12 noon at Ocean View Presbyterian Church 67 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19970 (302-539-3455).
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ocean View Presbyterian Church, at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019