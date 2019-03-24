|
|
Janet Gardner
Wilmington - Janet Gardner, age 78, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on October 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Kriebel) Hurd. Janet was a graduate of the Delaware School of Nursing and dedicated her career helping others as a registered nurse.
Always with a smile on her face, Janet loved people and her family. She enjoyed her years working at her shop in Boothwyn Farmers Market, the beach, and boating. In Janet's younger years, she enjoyed playing the accordion, her organ, and reading her books. You could always find her cheering on her beloved Eagles and Phillies.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her son, Scott Gardner. She is survived by her husband, James Len Gardner; children, Glen Gardner (Allison) and John Gardner (Charlene); and grandchildren, Curtis, Shawna, Patrick, Ben, Ronnie, Keaton, Christine and Logan.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Lombardy Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019