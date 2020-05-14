Janet M. Butz
Wilmington - Janet M (Moll) Butz entered her heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
A woman of faith and the heart of her family, Janet helped shape the spirituality of those close to her with a dedicated Christian example. Her firm belief in God supported her in her recent struggle and gave her eventual peace.
Janet is survived by her remaining siblings: Robert Moll (Pam), June Simon, Althea Hines, and Connie Stump. Janet is also survived by her five children: Curtis (Donna), Jeffrey (Mary Lynn), Anthony, Cynthia Rehbach (Robert), and Keith (Melinda). She was the proud grandmother of Angela, Anthony Jr, Jeffrey, Kristen, Nicole, Robert, Thresa, Denise, Debbie, and JoAnna as well as several great grandchildren. She cherished the continued relationship she had with her former daughter-in-law Novella as well.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald; wonderful grandsons Jason and Daniel Taylor, and beautiful great granddaughter Gabriella.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Christian Fellowship 2712 Old Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808 in her memory.
We would also like to acknowledge the staff of Delaware Hospice especially Jennifer, Michelle, and Jamie who helped manage this difficult journey.
Funeral services were private due to COVID-19. The link to view the service and to leave online condolences can be found at nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.