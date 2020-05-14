Janet M. Butz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet M. Butz

Wilmington - Janet M (Moll) Butz entered her heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.

A woman of faith and the heart of her family, Janet helped shape the spirituality of those close to her with a dedicated Christian example. Her firm belief in God supported her in her recent struggle and gave her eventual peace.

Janet is survived by her remaining siblings: Robert Moll (Pam), June Simon, Althea Hines, and Connie Stump. Janet is also survived by her five children: Curtis (Donna), Jeffrey (Mary Lynn), Anthony, Cynthia Rehbach (Robert), and Keith (Melinda). She was the proud grandmother of Angela, Anthony Jr, Jeffrey, Kristen, Nicole, Robert, Thresa, Denise, Debbie, and JoAnna as well as several great grandchildren. She cherished the continued relationship she had with her former daughter-in-law Novella as well.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald; wonderful grandsons Jason and Daniel Taylor, and beautiful great granddaughter Gabriella.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Christian Fellowship 2712 Old Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808 in her memory.

We would also like to acknowledge the staff of Delaware Hospice especially Jennifer, Michelle, and Jamie who helped manage this difficult journey.

Funeral services were private due to COVID-19. The link to view the service and to leave online condolences can be found at nicholsgilmore.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved