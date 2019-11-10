|
|
Janet M. Richardson
Glen Mills, PA - Janet M. Richardson, aged 83 years, of Glen Mills, PA and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019.
A native of Derby, England, Jan was born on July 1, 1936. Some of her earliest memories were of growing up in wartime Britain. Jan gained her nursing degree from The Queen Elizabeth School of Nursing in Birmingham, where she met her husband of 59 years, Ronald D. Richardson, who was in the University of Birmingham Chemistry Program. They married in 1958, after graduation, and spent the next two years at the University of Florida while Ronald completed his post doctoral research. The couple returned to the UK in 1960 for a short period of time. In 1962 the couple immigrated to the US with their one year old son. Then in 1964 the growing family moved to the Claymont/Wilmington, DE, area which became Jan's home for the next 46 years, before a final move to Glen Mills, PA.
Jan worked at the Alfred I. DuPont Institute from 1976 to 1988 as a Registered Nurse and in the Central Supply Department. Subsequently, she worked at a variety of organizations in an assortment of roles including volunteering with a hospice organization. Jan was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Claymont, DE, for over fifty years, where she served on the Altar Guild.
Jan and Ron were avid world travelers, and Jan visited six continents.
Jan was predeceased by her parents Charles and Olive Taylor, her sister, Joyce Hurst, and her loving husband, Ronald Richardson.
Jan is survived by: son, Tony, his wife Donna, and grandsons Nicholas and Derek of Virginia Beach, VA; son, Ian and his wife Elizabeth, and grandsons Jonathan and Andrew of Ocoee, FL; and daughter, Ann of Grove, Wantage, England.
Visitation: Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:30-10:45 am at Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 3717 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Memorial Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at Episcopal Church of The Ascension. Committal of Remains: Immediately following the service, in the church garden. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to Willow Tree Hospice at www.willowtreehospice.com or Church of the Ascension Memorial Fund at 3717 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The News Journal on Nov. 10, 2019