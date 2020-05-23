Janet M. (Hipkins) Watson
Janet M. (Hipkins) Watson

Wilmington - Janet M. (Hipkins) Watson, age 80, went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020.

She was born in Ridley Park, PA and was the daughter of the late Margaret (Anderson) and Howard Hipkins. Janet graduated from Chichester HS. Janet worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone through Verizon for 37 years and retired in 2000.

She attended Bethel Baptist Church. Janet enjoyed traveling; many bus trips, gardening, shopping, helping others but mostly babysitting her grandchildren.

Her husband of 27 years, Robert W. Watson passed away in 1989. Janet is survived by her 3 children, Robert (Kelly), Wendy Meixell (Walter K.) and Kevin, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by 3 siblings, William, Vernon and Mildred.

Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
