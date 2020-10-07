Janet N. WilkersonNew Castle - Born in Wilmington, DE on October 18, 1948; departed this life on September 29, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 10 at Bethany U.A.M.E Church, 419 Williams St. New Castle, DE 19720. Public viewing from 9-11 am, with formal celebration of life service to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. A drive-thru viewing will be held 5 - 7 pm Friday, October 9 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Interment in Bethany U.A.M.E Church Cemetery.(302) 377-6906