Janet N. Wilkerson
1948 - 2020
Janet N. Wilkerson

New Castle - Born in Wilmington, DE on October 18, 1948; departed this life on September 29, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 10 at Bethany U.A.M.E Church, 419 Williams St. New Castle, DE 19720. Public viewing from 9-11 am, with formal celebration of life service to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. A drive-thru viewing will be held 5 - 7 pm Friday, October 9 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Interment in Bethany U.A.M.E Church Cemetery.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
OCT
10
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany U.A.M.E Church
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bethany U.A.M.E Church
