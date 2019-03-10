Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Rd
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Poist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Poist


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Poist Obituary
Janet Poist

Wilmington - Janet T. Poist, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Janet is survived by her children, Lorraine "Laurie" Hutchinson (Kevin), Jennifer Pritchard (Ken) and Robert "Lance" Poist (Sherry).

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Rd, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

To view the full obituary sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now