|
|
Janet Poist
Wilmington - Janet T. Poist, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Janet is survived by her children, Lorraine "Laurie" Hutchinson (Kevin), Jennifer Pritchard (Ken) and Robert "Lance" Poist (Sherry).
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Rd, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
To view the full obituary sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019