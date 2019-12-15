Resources
Janet R. Kelley

Janet R. Kelley Obituary
Janet R. Kelley

Kelley - Janet R. Kelley, age 91 of Wilmington, DE passed away on December 9, 2019. Born in Ebensburg, PA. She served from 1952 to 1955 in the United States Air Force. She is preceded in death by her son, Timothy and her husband of 58 years, Clyde.

Janet is survived by her children, Scott Kelley (Dorothy), Brian Kelley (Darlene) and Amy Dougherty (Nate). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
