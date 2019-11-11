|
Janet R. MacKenzie
Loganville, GA - Janet R. MacKenzie, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 9, 2019 in Georgia. She is survived by her daughter Diane Flemming (David). A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 16 at 11am at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE, 19805. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ASPCA or the Salvation Army. For complete obituary and to send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019