Bear - Janet Beverly Rees, 75, of Bear, Delaware passed away on May 22, 2019.
Janet was a graduate of Wilmington High School ('61) and Goldey-Beacom College. She worked as a secretary for the State Housing Authority in Georgetown, the Department of Justice in Wilmington and the Medicaid Fraud Unit in Wilmington. She was a member of the U.S.O. and Changing Fates Equine Rescue.
Janet loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her four grandsons. She had a special fondness for horses as well as spending time gardening and feeding/watching the birds and squirrels. She also like collecting books which stemmed from her love of reading.
She is survived by her mother Betty A. Holmes of Bear, daughter Dawn Sweeney (Kevin) of Worcester, MA, sons Mark Rees of Bear and Scott Rees(Katie) of Landenberg, PA, brother George L. Holmes of Dover, and 4 grandsons Benjamin, Timothy, Nicholas and Alexander all of Landenberg, PA. Her father, George A. Holmes, died in 1977.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019