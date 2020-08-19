Janet Ruth Hess
White Bear Lake - Janet Ruth Hess, of White Bear Lake, MN, passed peacefully into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on August 16, 2020. She was in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by her loving family.
She was diagnosed with stage 4 multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells) in February 2019. She faced her foe with grace, courage, and dignity. The family wishes to thank the staff at Maplewood Cancer Center, Regions Hospital, Maplewood Care Center, and especially HealthPartners Hospice, for their caring professionalism and comforting compassion.
Jan was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 7, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ruth (McCallister) Layton, brothers Curtis and Richard Layton, and grandsons Tyler Horrisberger and Peter Leonard. She graduated from Delaware Hospital nursing school as a Registered Nurse (RN). After graduation, she used her love and gift for serving others as a RN in Labor and Delivery at Wilmington Hospital, University of Minnesota Hospitals, and the Newborn Nursery at Children's Minnesota - St. Paul Hospital.
She loved people and her entire life was about serving others, first and foremost her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and neighbor. She loved life and brought immense joy to everyone she met. Her life was a living example of this bible verse: Matthew 22:37 & 39 — 'You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind' and 'you shall love your neighbor as yourself.'
Jan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas "Dick" Hess, their son Mark (Dee) Hess and daughters Ann Horrisberger, Patty Hess, and Mary Beth Engst; grandchildren Nicole Trost, Ryan and Katie Horrisberger, and Molly Henry; seven great grandchildren; sister Carolyn (Don) Jones and brother David (Claire) Layton. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, we are unable to have a public celebration of life. You are, however, welcome to donate in Jan's memory to the Community Resource Center at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN: https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/saintandrews
