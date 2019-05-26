|
Janet Starkey Jackson
Coatesville - Janet Starkey Jackson, 76, of Coatesville, passed away on May 22, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Charles E. Jackson for 49 years. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and May Taylor Brown Starkey.
A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilmington in 1960, she worked at DuPont before her marriage in 1970. She loved music, movies and cooking.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Andrew S. Jackson of Jennersville, and Jeffrey C. Jackson and girlfriend, Ana Santiago of Wilmington, De, grandson, Brayden J. Jackson, and siblings, David B Starkey and wife Barbara of Wilmington, J. Scott Starkey and wife Jane of Claymont, DE and Elaine M Stormer and husband, Bill of Claymont, De plus six beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 6 until 7 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 6 until 7 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg.
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019