|
|
Janet Tippett
Rising Sun - Janet Paulsen Tippett, age 68 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Duane O. Paulsen and Alice Leavitt Paulsen.
Janet was raised in Wilmington, DE. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts from the University of Delaware, where she studied Spanish and other languages. Shortly after graduating she began working as a paralegal. She also served as the Secretary at Leeds United Methodist Church in Elkton, MD, a position she held for many years and found very rewarding as she became a valued member of the Leeds community. Additionally, she was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD.
Janet was an avid reader and found great joy in books. Her favorite authors included Anita Shreve, Joan Didion, and Sylvia Plath. Janet was an animal and wildlife lover, and particularly enjoyed watching hummingbirds eat from the feeder that she maintained for them on her back porch. She loved to garden, swim, cook, and explore new places. She loved the beach, especially Sea Isle City and Cape May, NJ.
Janet lived a full life. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and lovingly supported their activities, including horseback riding, ice skating, and cheerleading. She served as a Girl Scout leader and was very proud of her daughters as they both received 4-year college degrees. Janet was a devoted wife to her husband. The pair shared a love of the outdoors and a strong dedication to their faith. She loved her family immensely and enjoyed spending time with them. She particularly enjoyed her trips to Iowa and New York City with her two sisters. She will be profoundly missed by her family and will remain in our hearts forever.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Maurice Tippett; daughters: Ellen Elizabeth Tippett and Hannah Lynn Tippett; sisters: Nancy Allinger and her husband, Patrick and Barbara D'Emilio and her husband, James; nephews: James D'Emilio and his wife, Teresa, David D'Emilio and his wife, Laura, and Christopher D'Emilio and his wife, Lisha.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Blanche Paulsen and grandfather, Otto Paulsen.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Leeds United Methodist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020