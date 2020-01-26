|
Janet Treible DiTomasso
Hockessin, formerly of New Castle - Age 71, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Janet was a William Penn HS graduate and retired after many years at the postal service. She enjoyed going to Delaware Park.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William Treible Jr and Dorothy Carlucci and husband, Joseph DiTomasso.
Survivors include her children, Jenny Treible (Jimmy) and Nicholas Treible; brother, Bill Treible III (Sharon); sister, Eileen Stroik (Bob); granddaughter, Jenna Stewart; and 4 nephews
Services and burial will be private. For online condolences www.nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 26, 2020