Janice A. Gutowski
New Castle - Janice A. Gutowski, age 93, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 4, 2019. Janice was a loving, outgoing woman who loved cooking and feeding people. As the matriarch of the family, she cherished her family and the memories made. Janice was a member of the New Castle Senior Center. She loved dancing, traveling, and going to the VFW to listen to Elvis.
Janice is survived by her children: Pat Lugovoy (Craig), Marie McGinn (Robert), John Gutowski (Sue), Jim Gutowski (Sandy), and Janet Burns (Ted); sisters, Eleanor Nasatka and Bernadette Tressler (George); 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon Gutowski; parents, Joseph and Mary Longo; and son-in-law, John Sechrist.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, from 10-11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 345 Bear-Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be private in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Fl., Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019