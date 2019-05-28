|
|
Janice Louise Collins
Middletown - Janice Louise Collins, age 81 of Middletown, DE passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1938 in Beverly, MA to the late George Joseph Fournier and Marguerite (Lake) Fournier.
Janice was a woman of faith and was raised Catholic. She was a member of St. Josephs Parish of Middletown, DE for many years. Janice's priority in life was her family. She took great pride in raising her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and knitting/crocheting and created many things for her family, such as clothing, blankets, and her infamous Christmas stockings, which she made for every child and grandchild.
Janice is survived by her daughters: Linda D. Penland (Randy) and Cynthia A. Barber (Jeff); son, Brian K. Derby (Katherine); brother, Danny Fournier (Brenda); ten grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merritt W. Collins, Sr.; son, Kenneth P. Derby; and step sons: Merritt W. Collins, Jr. and Glenn Collins.
A celebration of Janice's life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "Chesapeake City Fire Company" or "Delaware Hospice" and sent in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 28, 2019