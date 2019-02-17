Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Janice Lynne Givens


Janice Lynne Givens Obituary
Janice Lynne Givens

New Castle - Janice Lynne Givens, age 55, of New Castle, DE, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 11, 2019. Janice proudly served in the US Army. Her family was everything to her and many memories were made at family gatherings - especially Christmas and family vacations. Janice enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was at the beach or fishing and hunting. Her memory will live on in the lives of her family who will miss her deeply.

Janice is survived by her longtime companion, Michael Givens; children, Tiffany Givens (Matt) and Michael Givens Jr. (Ashley); mother, Eleanor Krygier; grandson, Ayden; siblings: Alex Jr., Ernie, Roger (Diane), Daniel (Shirley), and Pat; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her papillon dog, Gizmo. She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Krygier Sr.; and sister, Vivian.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:30 AM - 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Janice's life at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to atTAcK Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
