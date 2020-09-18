Janice Mae Badura Holton
Newark - Janice Mae Badura Holton, age 88, of Newark, DE, lost her long, brave battle against myelodysplastic syndrome on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Christiana Hospital surrounded by family.
Jan was born and raised in Kohler, WI. She married Rodger Lovett Holton in 1952 and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1956. She and Rod traveled the world for his job with postings in Lancaster, PA, Sydney, Australia, Honolulu, HI and Kenvil, NJ. The family returned to Newark in 1972 where Janice began work at the U of D's John M. Clayton Hall, rising to the position of Conference Coordinator, a job she loved. She left the University in 1994 and proceeded to enjoy the hell out of retirement. She traveled extensively, volunteered with many organizations, read, painted, gardened, completed every Saturday and Sunday New York Times crossword book on Amazon, bowled, played a lot of golf and even more bridge.
Janice had an impact on the world far too extensive to summarize in a few short paragraphs. She will be missed terribly by her family and many friends.
Jan is survived by her children, Michael (Carla) of Budd Lake, NJ, Robert (Mary Sue) of Newark, DE, Cynthia Spellman (Martin) of North East, MD, Susan of Wilmington, DE and North East, MD; grandchildren, Ian and Hannah; and her faithful canine companion, Casey. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Wilma Badura; brother, Robert; and by her beloved husband, Rod.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213