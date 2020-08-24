1/1
Janice Marie Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Marie Davis

Wilmington - Janice Marie Davis left this life on August 21, 2020. Surviving her is Bill, her devoted husband of 50 wonderful years; their four children Bryan and his wife Bernadette, Todd and his wife Juliah, daughters Robin and Tracy, and the joy of her life, her nine grandchildren Rose, Connor, Brock, Grace, Jocelyn, Kennedy, Lucius, Brett, and Easton; as well as two sisters Barbara and Dorothy, her husband Larry and countless related and non-related nieces and nephews.

Janice was warm, loving, caring, and witty. She most loved holidays and celebrations when all gathered at her home where she would always smile and say, "This is nice."

After a stroke left her without the use of her left side she loved and was cared for by Maria Valdez, and Grace Holder who wrote of her, "She was a kind and lovely woman who showed love to everyone regardless of race or color." She was loved and brought love and happiness to all who knew her.

Family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30 AM on Friday, August 28 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved