Janiya Henry
- - Janiya Henry, departed this life far too soon at the precious age of 17.
Janiya was born August 23, 2001. She was the mother of Christian sikye Coffield jr who she loved very deeply. She is also survived by her parents Shavontai Hale and Michael Henry, 7 brothers, 4 sisters, her grandparents Sheila Hale, Harry Green, Cheryl Riley and Jeffro Tickles, and a host of aunts,uncles, cousins and other family and friends that love her very deeply. Her Celebration of life service will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am at Mother UAME Church, 701 E 5th st Wilmington, 19801. Viewing 9-11 only. Her family will arrive at 10am to receive friends. Burial Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Congo Funeral Home. Www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019