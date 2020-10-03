Jason CalderoneWilmington - Jason Calderone, age 34, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after recent complications from sudden onset endocarditis and heart failure. He was surrounded by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, his fiancée, and his best friend.He was a graduate of St. Mark's High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, and Wilmington University, where he earned his degree in interactive multimedia design and communications.Those closest to Jason knew very well the things he was passionate about: He loved the beach, he loved to fish, and he was an avid fan of the Raiders, Phillies and Flyers. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Jason left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Gone too soon, he will be dearly missed.He is survived by his parents, John and Carol (Abrams) Calderone; his sister, Jessica Wolfe, her husband, Ryan and their daughter, Charlee; his fiancée, Kimberly Blum; his paternal grandmother, Irma Calderone; and his childhood best friend and fishing buddy, John Anderson.Out of respect for Jason's final wishes, services will be held privately and by invitation only.In lieu of flowers, his family humbly asks to please consider making a contribution in Jason's memory to Assateague Island National Seashore, 7206 National Seashore Lane, Berlin, MD 21811.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: