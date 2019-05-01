Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Sterndale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay A. Sterndale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jay A. Sterndale Obituary
Jay A. Sterndale

Sussex County - Jay A. Sterndale, 62, of Sussex County DE, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on April 29, 2019. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Harman and Dorothy (Betts) Sterndale; He is survived by his aunt, Naomi Hufnell; his brothers, Jeffrey Sterndale (Kaye) and Dennis Sterndale (BJ); nieces, Meggan and Nicole, nephews, Joshua and Matthew, and 6 great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday May 2, from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KSI, www.ksiinc.org, Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy/delaware.org or Vitas Hospice, www.vitas.com. To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now