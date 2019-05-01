|
|
Jay A. Sterndale
Sussex County - Jay A. Sterndale, 62, of Sussex County DE, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on April 29, 2019. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Harman and Dorothy (Betts) Sterndale; He is survived by his aunt, Naomi Hufnell; his brothers, Jeffrey Sterndale (Kaye) and Dennis Sterndale (BJ); nieces, Meggan and Nicole, nephews, Joshua and Matthew, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday May 2, from 6-7 pm followed by a service at 7pm at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KSI, www.ksiinc.org, Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy/delaware.org or Vitas Hospice, www.vitas.com. To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019