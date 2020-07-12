1/1
Jay Allen Miller"Grinch"
Jay Allen Miller

"Grinch"

Townsend - Jay Allen "Grinch" Miller, age 49, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with his loving wife by his side holding his hand.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home at the address above to help defer funeral costs.

To view full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
