Jay Allen Miller
"Grinch"
Townsend - Jay Allen "Grinch" Miller, age 49, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with his loving wife by his side holding his hand.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home at the address above to help defer funeral costs.
