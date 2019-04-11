|
Jay Rodney Schlink, Sr.
Townsend - Jay Rodney Schlink, Sr., age 67, of Townsend, DE, left his wheelchair behind while his son, for the first time, watched his Dad walk through the gates of Heaven on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Schlink and Eleanor (Schlink) Bachmura. Jay proudly served his country in the Air National Guard of Delaware and the Reserve of the US Air Force from 1969 - 1975. From 1976 - 1984, he served in the Reserve of the US Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist and Team Chief, Flightline Branch, 512th Organizational Maintenance Squadron, 512th Military Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base and in 1984 received the Air Force Medal of Commendation. In 1987, Jay graduated from Delaware Technical and Community College with an Associate's Degree in Computer Science while receiving an Achievement Award. He is also a 1997 graduate of Goldey-Beacom College with a Bachelor's degree in Business and in 2000 with a Master's degree in Financial Management, Cum Laude.
In 1983, Jay became paraplegic due to an industrial accident at the Delaware City Refinery where he worked as a process operator. A role model and hero to others, he never had a setback from his injury and was an inspiration for the laws that were put into effect for gas stations to have a handicap button at each gas pump. He took pride as a kind and loving Christian, helping others with similar injuries to his. Jay loved wood working, built the house that the family grew up in and shared his skills to 4-H and Cub Scout groups. He enjoyed computers and flying R.C. Airplanes. Jay was a torchbearer for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and a charter member of the Townsend Free Will Baptist Church. He will always be remembered for his humble, forgiving and cheerful personality and his fondest memories were those spent with his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his son, Jay Schlink, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Michele Fusco-Schlink; daughter, Melissa (Schlink) Davis (Dave); daughter-in-law, Angela (Mazzola) Schlink; granddaughters, Michela Jean Davis and Lydia Rose Schlink; sister, M. Christine Pratt (John); many in-laws; and several nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Townsend Free Will Baptist Church, 4519 DuPont Parkway, Townsend, DE. A second visitation will be held from 2 pm until 3 pm, at Townsend Free Will Baptist Church, where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Michela and Lydia Education Fund, c/o Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019