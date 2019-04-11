|
|
Jayne F. Sewell
Lewes - Jayne F. Sewell, 79, of Lewes, DE passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Jayne was born in Wilmington, DE on January 24th, 1940 to Dr. Albert F. and Elizabeth (Bradshaw) Parker.
Jayne or "Mommom Beach" as she was affectionately known, was a kind and generous person whose devotion to her family was endless. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, bird watching, all things related to Christmas and trips to Dover Downs. Jayne and her husband, Charlie were also involved with the annual Toys for Tots drive and activities at the Elks lodge in Lewes, DE.
She was a dedicated employee of RediCall Communications for 38 years where she continued to work until her illness.
Jayne is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Charles, Sr. and children, Cynthia Jenkins (Ward), Charles Jr. (Sharon), Deborah Donohue, Mark (Nenita), Kimberly Hottes (Richard), Amy Weldin (Art), 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, her sisters, Dr. Jill Parker and Janet Parker, brother, Jeffrey Parker (Katie) and sister in law Rosie Parker. In addition to her parents, Jayne was predeceased by her stepmother, Jean Parker, brother, Robert Parker and beloved grandson, Matthew Jenkins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, where friends and family can call after 10 AM at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Lewes, DE.
The family would like to thank Amy Weldin and Sharon Sewell for their devotion and loving care of our mother and Vitas Hospice, especially; Mariah, Leanne and Anna Maria.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Vitas Hospice, or the Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge, or donating to .
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019