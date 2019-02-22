Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church United Church of Christ
200 S. White Oak St.
Annville, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Church of Christ
200 S. White Oak St.
Annville, DE
Jayne I. Fernsler RN

Jayne I. Fernsler RN Obituary
Jayne I Fernsler, RN

Oxford, PA - Jayne I Fernsler, RN, BSN, MSN, DSN, died peacefully after a lengthy illness in her home in Oxford, Pa. She formerly lived in Delaware for 42 years after moving there from Reading, Pa.

Jayne was raised on a farm in South Annville, Pa. She attended a one room school house for six years before graduating from Annville Cleona High School. After graduation from Reading Hospital School of Nursing, she received her BSN from the University of Pennsylvania, her MSN from University of Delaware and her DSN from the University of Alabama.

In addition to her parents, Samuel K. and Elizabeth Soliday Fernsler, she was predeceased by her sisters Amy Greenawalt and Mary Sutherly. She is survived by her brother, Richard Fernsler (Ruth), sisters Patricia Rentchler, Dorothy Light (Jay), and Lynda Bowman (Charles), all of Lebanon Co, Pa, and many loved nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her dear cousins, as well as long-term and recent friends who will dearly miss her.

Jayne was employed by the Reading Hospital, the American Cancer Society and the University of Delaware. She was a past volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Delaware Hospice, the Oncology Nursing Society, and the White Clay Creek Preserve.

She loved to read and travel, especially taking trips centered around nature. She had many other interests, but most of all she enjoyed learning and had a mind that thirsted for knowledge. She was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville, Pa. and in Oxford attended the Oxford United Methodist and Presbyterian churches.

Her family and her friend, Carolyn Stoner, would especially like to thank the aids employed by At Home Services, Ware Presbyterian Village, for their loving, tender care of Jayne through the last 5 months of her illness.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 200 S. White Oak St. Annville, Pa., where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Church, or to Ware Presbyterian Village, Attn: The Village Care Fund. 7 E. Locust St. Oxford, PA 19363

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
