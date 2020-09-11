1/1
Jean And Dana Pyle
Jean and Dana Pyle

Wilmington - Jean (December 1934 - February 12, 2020) and Dana Pyle (February 1926 - June 9, 2020) were both extremely active in the North Wilmington area. Jean taught piano lessons for over 50 years and served on the altar guild at Aldersgate UM Church for 30 years. Dana worked as an architectural designer for many years at the University of Delaware and before that designed homes in Surrey Park, Oak Lane Manor and Foulk Woods. He was a descendant of Howard Pyle and perfected his artistic skills under famous artists like Frank Schoonover, Jack Lewis, Ellen Pyle and the Wyeths. Together Jean and Dana were founding members of the First State Concert Band and ushered at the Grand Opera House.

They are truly missed by their two daughters, Jocelyn McCord of Santa Rosa, CA and Valerie Voge of Acworth, GA, their four grandchildren, Allison Persak (Eric), Stephanie McCord, Matthew Voge and Christopher Voge and great granddaughter Ella Persak as well many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be live streamed through Aldersgate UM Church in Wilmington on their Facebook page beginning at 11:30 am on Monday, September 21, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the interment will be private.

For online condolences, please visit their individual obituaries at www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 20, 2020.
