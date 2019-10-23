|
Jean E. Merrick
.Jean E. Merrick, age 92, of Newark, DE passed away at home on October 18, 2019 with her family by her side. Jean was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Charles and Edna Boyer. She was a homemaker for many years and was later employed by the University of Delaware, retiring after 15 years of service. She was a member of Ogletown Baptist Church for many years. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Merrick. She is survived by her three children, James Merrick (Connie) of Sheffield Lake, OH, Deborah Price of Bluffton, SC, and Faye Merrick of Newark, DE. Also left to cherish her memory are her five grandchildren, Ryan Bullen, Drew Bullen, Corinne Price Meynardie, Chelsey Price, and Hillary Price, along with many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, at 12pm at Ogletown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Rd. Newark, DE 19713, where friends may call one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar Street Wilmington, DE19801. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019