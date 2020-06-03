Jean E Newman
Wilmington - Jean Ellen DuHadaway Newman passed peacefully at her home on June 1st, 2020. Jean has been reunited with her love of 65 years, Donald, who passed January 16, 2019 and their daughter Dawn.
Jean loved many things, but the thing she loved the most was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed art, gardening, antiquing, yard sales, the beach, her Cadillac, her favorite red lipstick and listening to Proud Mary. She was a collector of many things and an animal lover. You could often find her feeding her vultures, the deer and raccoons.
In her younger years, Jean was very active in her church. She loved teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, and going to the Indian Reservation in Minnesota to share God's word. She was a loving and caring person, and her grandkids and great grand kids were her world. Family was everything to Jean.
She is predeceased by her father (Calvin DuHadaway), her mother (Estella Price DuHadaway), her daughter (Dawn Newman) and her husband (Donald Newman). She is survived by her 4 children (Don, Debi, David and Dan), 10 grand children (Danielle, Jill, Julie, Alexa, Dana, Jennifer, Jason, Morgan, Taylor, Max) and 15 great grand children (Zach, Elena, Thomas, Amaya, Carter, Riley, Reece, Kaylee, Avery, Jackson, Jacob, Brayden, Anthony, Gabriel and Julian).
Services will be held on June 8, 2020 at Chandler Funeral Home located in Hockessin, DE . Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family has asked that services remain private. Interment private, Silverbrook Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.