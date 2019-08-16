Services
Simpson United Methodist Chr
907 Centerville Rd
Wilmington, DE 19804
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Simpson UM Church
907 Centerville Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson UM Church
907 Centerville Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
1925 - 2019
Middletown, DE - Age 94, departed this life August 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Albert and Augusta Watkins; sister of Sylvia Malone and the late John and Robert Watkins; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Mon., August 19th at Simpson UM Church, 907 Centerville Rd., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolence to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
