Jean E. Watkins
Middletown, DE - Age 94, departed this life August 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Albert and Augusta Watkins; sister of Sylvia Malone and the late John and Robert Watkins; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Mon., August 19th at Simpson UM Church, 907 Centerville Rd., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolence to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019