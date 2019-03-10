|
|
Jean F. (Burd) Lane
Elsmere, DE - Jean F. (Burd) Lane, age 78 of Elsmere, DE. passed away on March 5, 2019. Jean was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late to Donetta (Ciancio) Brady and Elbert F. Burd.
Jean was an Elementary Teacher at Our Lady of Fatima, Sacred Heart, and St. Elizabeth's Schools. Later in her career she was employed by, and retired from, the University of Delaware Department of Recreation where she was affectionately known as "Jean, Jean, the Zamboni Queen."
Jean is survived by numerous cousins, extended family, her caregiver Sherri Maclary, and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 901 New Road, Elsmere, DE, 19805, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Internment will be held at Cathedral Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Benedictine Abbey of Newark, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, 19713, or to your favorite Animal Shelter.
For extended obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.arcarofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019