Jean Gregg Sullivan
Bear - Passed away on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was the daughter of the late Ruby (Metcalf) and Paul Gregg.
Jean loved spending time and traveling with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and Phillies fan and she was an active member at Asbury Methodist Church. Jean worked at the Colonial School District before taking a position at Strawbridge and Clothier in the cosmetics department.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and her two sons, John and Timothy.
Jean is survived by her children, Michaele Pullan (Phillip), Monica Robinson (Frank), Loretta Fisher, Teresa Sullivan (Denny Dinsmore), Frank Sullivan, Alice Kramer; sister, Paulette Derkach (Nestor); brothers, Hayward Gregg (Marie), Jonah Gregg (Barbara), Donald Gregg (Cathi); 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Their family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Griswold Home Care and Heartland Hospice and especially to her niece, Donna Oals for their outstanding and loving care.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 4th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service on Thursday, March 5th at 11:00am at Asbury Methodist Church, 300 E Basin Rd. New Castle, DE. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Heartland Hospice Serving Delaware www.heartlandhospicefund.org
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020