Jean Gregory Marcali



Jean Gregory Marcali, age 94, passed away at Willow Valley Retirement Community in Willow Street, PA, on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her sons. She was born in May 1926 to Ann Marie (Knorr) Gregory and John Robert Gregory in Jermyn, PA, and grew up in Waymart, PA. Jean is survived by sons Coleman G. Marcaly [fiancée Cathey A. Slayton] of West Chester, PA, and Frederick W. Marcaly [wife Christine E. (Hunter) Marcaly] of Amherst, OH, grandsons Jonathan Marcaly of Cincinnati, OH, Alexander Marcaly, Jeremy Marcaly and Isaac Marcaly, all of Amherst, OH, younger brother Donald R. Gregory [wife Wanda G. (Grygiel) Gregory], of New Hartford, NY. Kalman Marcali Jr. preceded her in death in 1996.



Jean worked at Dupont. She married Kalman Marcali in 1956. During her 49-year career, she advanced to Supervisor - Central Administrative Services for Central Research, retiring 1992.



Jean was dedicated to her family. She was President of the PTA, Winterthur volunteer, and member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Wilmington, and Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street.



A viewing/service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 Saturday, 10/24/2020. Viewing 10AM. Service 11AM. Interment 2PM at Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Rd. Wilmington, DE 19807 at 2PM. Events at either location are open to attend.



The family suggests donations to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster, PA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store