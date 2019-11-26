|
Jean Harting Megonigal
Quarryville - Jean Harting Megonigal, of Quarryville, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, entered the presence of her Savior on November 24, 2019, after 94 and half years of joyful service to her Lord, her family, and her community. Jean was the daughter of the late Edward and Vera Harting. Jean was the faithful and supportive wife of Harold (Hal) Megonigal for 73 years. She was the tender-hearted and kind mother of four children: Carol Lengkeek (Steve), Debra Fikkert (Steve), Faith Treadway (Vince), David Megonigal (Sarah). She was the adoring grandmother of: Sarah (Dan), Tim (Michelle), Steven (Karen), Matthew (Paula), Jason (Julie), Josh (Jill), Peter (Jessica), Hallie (Ben), Kyle, and Luke. She was blessed to know 19 great-grandchildren.
Jean was known for her gentle spirit, kind heart, and her devotion to the Lord Jesus. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and Catechism, and supported the spread of the gospel through the Missionary Society of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for 81 years. "Jesus Always" and "Be Ye Kind" were two of her favorite sayings.
Jean was predeceased by her parents and her four siblings: Harry Harting; Myrtle McCarthy; Robert P. Harting, Sr.; and Margaret McMahon.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 9:30 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Lower Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jean's memory to the Sunday Breakfast Mission (110 N. Poplar St. Wilmington, DE 19801 or donate.sundaybreakfastmission.org.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019