Jean Jamieson Lewis
Hockessin - Jean Jamieson Lewis, age 90, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Cathrine (Menzer) Jamieson. Jean was a graduate of Tower Hill School, where she captained the state championship field hockey team. She graduated from the University of Delaware, and afterward taught at Highlands Elementary School in Wilmington for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
Jean belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, she could always be found cheering on her beloved teams.
Jean was also a member of the Newark Church of Christ, where she was an active volunteer at the Hope Dining Room and The People's House.
In addition to Jean's parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lewis; and brothers, William Jamieson and Richard Jamieson. She is survived by her son, James W. Morris and daughter-in-law, Gail Mezey Morris of Piedmont, CA; stepchildren, Bruce Lewis (Pauline Lewis), Leslie Lewis, Linda Lewis and Brent Lewis (Rex Yaniello); devoted grandchildren, Alexandra Morris and Katherine Morris; and step grandchildren, Samuel Lewis (Christine Lewis), Nicolas Brown (Deanna Brown) and Sarah Lewis. Jean is also survived by five great step children.
Edna Johnson and Judith Stafford provided Jean many years of appreciated personal aid, and she had faithful friends in Dale Foster and Danita Gregory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Hope Dining Room, 300 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Hockessin - Jean Jamieson Lewis, age 90, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Cathrine (Menzer) Jamieson. Jean was a graduate of Tower Hill School, where she captained the state championship field hockey team. She graduated from the University of Delaware, and afterward taught at Highlands Elementary School in Wilmington for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
Jean belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, she could always be found cheering on her beloved teams.
Jean was also a member of the Newark Church of Christ, where she was an active volunteer at the Hope Dining Room and The People's House.
In addition to Jean's parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lewis; and brothers, William Jamieson and Richard Jamieson. She is survived by her son, James W. Morris and daughter-in-law, Gail Mezey Morris of Piedmont, CA; stepchildren, Bruce Lewis (Pauline Lewis), Leslie Lewis, Linda Lewis and Brent Lewis (Rex Yaniello); devoted grandchildren, Alexandra Morris and Katherine Morris; and step grandchildren, Samuel Lewis (Christine Lewis), Nicolas Brown (Deanna Brown) and Sarah Lewis. Jean is also survived by five great step children.
Edna Johnson and Judith Stafford provided Jean many years of appreciated personal aid, and she had faithful friends in Dale Foster and Danita Gregory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Hope Dining Room, 300 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.