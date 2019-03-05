|
Jean K. Senn
Wilmington - Jean K. Senn, 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Friday, March, 1st, surrounded by her loving family and very dear friend, Denise.
She was born in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Elsie (Bauer) Bukowski. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and worked as a secretary for the DuPont Company before marrying the late Stephen F. Senn, Sr. and starting their family. While raising her family she also was the gym teacher, basketball coach and cheerleading coach at Corpus Christi School. Later in life she became hostess and banquet manager for Constantino's House of Beef, a role that she enjoyed tremendously being such a "people" person before retiring from the restaurant after 15 years.
Jean loved to dance and was known for her exquisite jitterbug, all the while truly cherishing family trips to the beach. She was a devoted mom-mom and very involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives being their biggest supporter at sporting events, activities and recitals. Jean, known as a "loving gem" by her husband lived with great dignity, humility and compassion. She was seen as an incredibly strong person with a determination and zest for life no matter what challenge was presented to her.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Borkowski (Bob), Carol Eyster (Franklin, deceased), Steve Senn, Jr. (Betsy), and Elaine Garcia (Mark); her grandchildren, Rob and Brian Borkowski and Julianna and Olivia Garcia; as well as 2 great-granddaughters.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Mettler; and her grandson, Steve Senn, III.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
