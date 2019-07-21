|
|
Jean L. Nichols
Newark - Jean, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Jean was born in Scranton, PA. She graduated from PS DuPont High School in 1949. Jean was a very kind, loving person and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Allan and George Driscoll.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James; siblings, Bob (Virginia), Dan (Rita) and Brenda Cain; children, Tina, Jay (Robyn) and Vickie Farley; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 24 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 11 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice. Many thanks to Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019