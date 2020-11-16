1/1
Jean L. Wirt
Jean L. Wirt

Wilmington - Jean L. Wirt, 78 of Wilmington passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.

Jean was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late B. Vansant (Sanderson) and James J.M. Lacey. She was a 1960 graduate of Wilmington High School and a devoted wife, mother and granny. Her husband, Peter Thomas Wirt passed on November 6th.

Jean loved spending time at the beach with her family, cooking for holiday gatherings and attending her grandchildren's events. She was a passionate reader of mystery novels and loved watching her son Joe play music at a variety of venues at the beach. Jean loved baking her pound cake and cookies for holiday gatherings and other special occasions. She was a devoted dog lover of rescue dogs throughout her life. Jean was also a regular parishioner of St Mary of the Assumption Parish.

Jean will be dearly missed by her sons and their wives, Thomas P. and Linda Wirt of Newark, John K. and Ann Wirt of Bel Air, MD and Joseph J. Wirt of Fenwick Island; her grandchildren, Amanda, Kara, Sean and Paige; her brother, Richard W. Lacey and his wife, Mary Ann of Newark and her niece, Sandy Basara of Wilmington.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707 or Faithfull Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19804. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
