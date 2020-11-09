1/1
Jean M. Buckman
Jean M. Buckman

Wilmington - Jean M. Buckman, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Jean's memory to Season's Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
NOV
16
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
