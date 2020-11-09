Jean M. Buckman
Wilmington - Jean M. Buckman, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Jean's memory to Season's Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213