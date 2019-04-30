|
|
Jean M. Cahill
Wilmington - Jean M. Cahill, age 86, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
She was born in Washington DC, daughter of the late John and Marie (Gaff) Palmer.
She is survived by her children, John Cahill (Faith), James Cahill, Ann Eshelman (Steve), Charles Cahill (Kim), Thomas Cahill, and Paul Cahill (Becky); and her grandchildren, Amanda and Arthur Cahill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Jim" Cahill.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9:30am - 10:30am.
Services and interment for Jean will be held privately with her family.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019