|
|
Jean M. Mahoney
Wilmington - Jean Mary (Gosse) Mahoney, 92, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Jean (Coady) Gosse. She was employed as a laboratory technician at the DuPont Experimental Station and retired after 35 years of service. Jean was a devoted member of St. Ann's Church and volunteered with the parish Athletic Association. In addition, she was a member of the Stapler Athletic Association and the New Castle County Irish Society.
Her husband, James A. Mahoney, passed away on January 4, 1970. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Carillo and her twin sister, Helen Frances Wright.
Jean is survived by her son, Jim Mahoney and wife, Denise; her daughter, Jeanne Abbott; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Wednesday, March 18 from 9:30-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, Gilpin Avenue and N. Union Street at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to St. Ann's Parish, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020