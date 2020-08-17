Jean M. SchoenbeckWilmington - Jean M. Schoenbeck, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020She was born in Boone, IA and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Elinore Staley.In her early years Jean worked as a bookkeeper, then after marriage her life was her family. She was an active member of St. Phillips Lutheran Church. Jean's immediate family had the fortune of receiving her unending love and kindness on a level that's unexplainable in words.Her husband of 66 years, Melvin A., died in 2018, she was also preceded in death by her 2 children, Barbara Jean and Christopher J. and 2 siblings. She is survived by her grandsons, Chris Schoenbeck (Elizabeth) and Bryan Schoenbeck (Amber Bacon) and 3 great-grandchildren, Matteo, Alana and T.J.A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, from 10-11am where a funeral service will follow at St. Phillips Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Social distancing will be enforced and seating is limited for the service. Burial will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Phillips Lutheran ChurchFor online condolences visit: