|
|
Jean P. Edwards
Laurel - Jean P. Edwards, age 89, of Laurel, passed away at her home on September 11, 2019. Mrs. Edwards retired in 1987 after 23 years with Farmers Bank of the State of Delaware, later Mellon Bank, serving as officer and manager of the Laurel and Dagsboro offices. She belonged to Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury, Maryland and Christ United Methodist Church in Laurel where years earlier she was elected to its Board of Trustees as its first woman member. A lifetime member of the Laurel Historical Society and Laurel Alumni Association, she also served on the Board of the Laurel Senior Center. Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. Phillips, Jr. and Eliza Ellen Phillips, her husband, retired Lt. Colonel David F. Edwards, Jr.; her former husband Dr. George Otwell Quillin, sisters, May Williams and Hazel Glover; brothers, J. Marshall Phillips and Woodrow Phillips. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Steve O. Quillin and his wife Sandy of Milford, Delaware and Craig P. Quillin and his wife Eydie of Salisbury, North Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Portsville United Methodist Church, 31050 Dogwood Lane, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 am-11:00 am. Reverend Bill Nack and Reverend Ruth Tull will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jean Edwards to; Portsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Bethel, Delaware 19931 or to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019