Jean R. "Gidge" Ayars
1934 - 2020
Jean "Gidge" R. Ayars

Wilmington - Gidge Ayars, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully with her son at her side on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Gidge was born in New York City, NY to the late David Carson Ralston and Frances Lindsay Ralston, on March 27, 1934. She spent less than a year there and then moved back to Wilmington, DE where she lived for most of the next 85 years. She attended The Tatnall School in Wilmington, DE and Stuart Hall School, in Staunton, VA.

Gidge either made friends, or had friends, all over the world. With her caring nature, her smile and the twinkle in her eye, it was easy for Gidge to make lifelong friendships. She loved to travel, usually with her good friends or family, visiting most of the US National Parks and the four corners of the globe. An adventuresome, independent explorer, she had stories to tell of her experiences: hawking, riding camels, her renaissance moving to a winter wonderland in Colorado and to 365 days of sun in New Mexico, and starting a career as a floral designer. Flower design was her passion, creating works of art for countless brides and other special occasions.

Gidge had a strong sense of family and heritage, motivating her to become a Colonial Dame, a direct maternal descendent, of a Colonial founder or leader. Her Scottish heritage led to a love of bagpipes coming down through the hills and the great Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gidge is survived by her son Preston Ayars, III (wife Kirk) of Wilmington, DE. She adored her grandchildren Morgan and Carter, both of Wilmington, DE. She is also survived by her brother David T. Ralston (husband Ed) of Stockton, NJ. She was very close to her nephews and niece, Jonathan, Brooks (wife Kourtney), and Lisa, along with their mother, Hydie.

A private burial service will be held at The Wilmington Brandywine Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Contributions please be made to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, IFAW.org, or to your favorite charity, in her memory. Online condolences can be made at www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
