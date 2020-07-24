Jean SachsWilmington - Born October 10, 1917 in Passaic, NJ, passed away July 18, 2020 just a few months short of her 103rd birthday.Jean, a Wilmington resident for most of her life, was mother to her two sons, Marvin and Steven, and loving wife to husband, Bernie, who operated City Dressed Beef on King Street in downtown Wilmington for many years.Bernie died in 1987, leaving Jean a widow for close to forty years, during which time, she was left to enjoy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by her parents, Yetta and Morris Marko and Isadore Rubin; beloved brother, Milton Rubin; and sister, Adele Weiner; Jean is survived by her sons, Marvin (Harriet) and Steven (Randi); grandchildren, Sheryl Brotman (Joel), Michael Sachs (Robin), Brian Sachs (Heather), Greg Sachs (Ashley), Lindsay Sachs, and Sam Sachs; seven great-grandchildren, Samantha, Casey, Max, Maddie, Chloe, Wren, and Rider; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Jean to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL