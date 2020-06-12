Jean Seefeldt Pellegrino
Wilmington - Jean Seefeldt Pellegrino, age 86, died June 11, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Jean overcame many hardships during her youth and as a result was very involved with the Salvation Army. In high school Jean was the captain of her color guard squad. Jean worked for A.I. DuPont Hospital in the administration department, and her husband's business J.E. Pellegrino Inc. Jean loved social events and shopping, but her greatest joy was her family. She loved people, and had the gift of being able to engage with anyone and make friends. Jean will best be remembered for her storytelling and her ability to make others laugh.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of 64 years James in 2019, and her daughter Lisa Powell earlier this year; as well as parents Fred and Anna Seefeldt; brothers Fred, Joe, and Bob Seefeldt; sister Shirley Vaughn; and great-grandson Benjamin. She is survived by her children Patty (Bill) Slade, Cindy (Bob) Dougherty, and Micky (Debbie) Pellegrino; grandchildren Kate (Adam) Macklin, Bill (Barbara) Slade, Amanda (Ryan) Hamill, Mallory (Ken) Salador, Lindsay (Zane) Schneider, Ryan Pellegrino, Jake (Sammy) Pellegrino, and Sarah Pellegrino; great-grandchildren Brennan, Casey, Billy, Shea, Maddy, Zola, Colleen, James, Averie and Mason; sister Carol (Joe) Quinn; sisters-in-law, Maryanne Seefeldt and Joan Seefeldt; as well as many friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 10-11 am followed by a memorial service at 11am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately. Due to COVID restrictions, admittance will be regulated and social distancing requirements will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Jean's name to the Salvation Army, 400 North Orange St., Wilm. DE 19801.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.