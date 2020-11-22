1/
Jean Simmons Gawinski
Jean Simmons Gawinski

Wilmington - Jean Simmons Gawinski, daughter of the late William and Lucy Simmons, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 21, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, where she lived her entire life.

Jean was preceded in death by her nine older siblings: George, William, Robert, Harry, Elizabeth Bullen, Virginia Cooney, Delphine Luyn, Frances Leonhardt, and Margery Long.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Joseph T. Gawinski, Jr.; and her children: Joseph Vattilana, Jr. (Patti), Joy Brenner (W. Park, pre-deceased), both of Wilmington; Michael Gawinski (Diane) of Wilmington, North Carolina; Joseph W. Gawinski, of Wilmington; Kathleen Gawinski, of Seaford; Barbara Gawinski (Phil Stern) of Rochester, New York; Robert Gawinski (Linda) of Macomb, Michigan; plus twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She graduated from P.S. du Pont High School in 1948, then worked at the school as a secretary. In later years she was a crossing guard at the A.I. du Pont Elementary School on the Concord Pike. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Alston Morris, MD; then as a medical liaison between the Medical Center of Delaware and doctor's offices.

Jean was a member of the Talleyville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Some of her favorite activities included sharing summer barbecues and Christmas Eve dinners with her family; cooking, going shopping, crocheting, knitting, and counted cross-stitch. She especially enjoyed "chatting" with her children and grandchildren about their latest adventures.

The viewing, Mass, and interment will be private due to Covid.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, Nebraska, 68010 (www.Boystown.org); or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www. Stjude.org).

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
