Hockessin - Age 95, a long time resident of Newark and Cokesbury Village passed away on October 27,2020.



Jean was predeceased by her husband, Stanley V Spoor, Jr. and son, Scott Spoor; she is survived by her children, Stanley V Spoor III and Diane Ednie; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Jean grew up on the Winterthur estate which was managed by her grandfather. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a double major in biology and sociology and began working as a scientist under the auspices of the Manhattan Project during WWII. Jean later segued into a career in social work in Cecil County, MD.



Jean will be remembered for her love of talking, plants and flowers, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, talking, jigsaw puzzles, talking some more, and her infamous breakfast of two poached eggs and extra crispy bacon.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Cokesbury for the many years they interacted with and cared for Jean.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



