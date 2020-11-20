Jean T. Lantz
Hockessin - Jean T. Lantz, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 following a long illness in Hockessin, Delaware with family at her side. Mrs. Lantz worked as a senior secretary at the University of Delaware, retiring in 1999. She lived for many years in Meadowood near Newark where she raised a family. She was a member of Limestone Presbyterian Church and the Delaware Master Gardeners Club. She was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio and attended Kent State University where she met her husband, David B., who died in 1997.
Survivors: sons, Brian (& Sandra) of Bear and Steven (& Christine) with grandchildren Natalie, Eric and Kimberly of Wilmington, brother Robert M. Thompson (& wife Sandra) of Santa Barbara, CA.
Service will be private, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions: Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.