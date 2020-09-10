Jean YorkWilmington - Jean York, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on September 5, 2020.Left to cherish her memory are her son James York and his wife Carol, granddaughters Kimberly Krzanowski (husband Adam and daughter Karina) and Jamie York (husband Timothy Hirsh), and grandson Christopher York and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd York, and son Bruce York, both whom she dearly missed.Jean was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved all living things, especially young children and animals. Jean enjoyed volunteering at the A.I. duPont Hospital for Children and taking care of her canine companions. She had a talent in working with numbers and made a full career in the accounting field. Jean's mind stayed sharp as a tack which amazed her family and friends.She will rest with her husband, Floyd, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Private services.